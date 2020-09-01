J.B. Wedgeworth
J.B. Wedgeworth
CARTHAGE, TX — John Bertus Wedgeworth, Junior, known by family and friends as J. B., passed away, Sunday evening, August 30, 2020, at his home in Clayton, Texas. J. B. was born October 25, 1926, to Cora Inez Bellamy Wedgeworth and John Bertus Wedgeworth, Senior, in Dotson, Texas. J. B. attended Byfield Schools until the family moved (by wagon) to Riderville, Texas. J. B. attended Alsup Schools his sixth and seventh grade years, then attended and graduated from Carthage High School in 1943. Immediately after graduation, J. B. worked as a roughneck in the booming East Texas oil field. J. B. then briefly attended Tyler Commercial College before serving in the United States Merchant Marines at the close of World War II. After completing his military service, J. B. went to work for Triangle Pipeline, which later became Texas Eastern Transmission Corporation-a company for whom J. B. worked for 35 years until his retirement. J. B. married his wife of 66 years, the lovely Doris Fay Harvill, on December 18, 1953, at Central Baptist Church Parlor. J. B. and Doris bought a farm in Clayton, Texas where they raised their children and gladly invested their lives in the Clayton community. In addition to working for Texas Eastern, J. B. sold liquid feed from 1969 to 1986, (earning numerous awards for sales volume). J. B. was a member in good standing of the Carthage Masonic Lodge #521 for over 50 years. His hobbies included hunting, grandchildren, and “agitating.” J. B. was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather, known for his love of family, love of friends, and love of farm. His sense of humor and generosity of spirit will be greatly missed. J. B. was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Jimmy Lawrence Wedgeworth.
Survivors include his loving wife, Doris Wedgeworth of Clayton; daughter Janet Wedgeworth Spiekermann and husband, John, of Longview, Texas; daughter Jackie Wedgeworth Mauritzen of Longview, Texas; and son John B. Wedgeworth, III and wife, Lee, of Houston, Texas; grandson Clayton Mauritzen and wife, Miriam, of Kalispell, Montana; grandson Covin Mauritzen and wife Stephanie, of Lake Cherokee, Texas; grandson Cullen Mauritzen, of College Station, Texas; grandson John Bertus Wedgeworth, IV (Jay) of Harlingen, Texas; and granddaughter Taylor Wedgeworth Graber and husband, Josh, of Houston, Texas. J. B. is also survived by great-grandchildren, Eleanor Bellamy Mauritzen, Amelia Dolores Mauritzen, John Peter Mauritzen, and Caleb Beck Graber; his sister, Fay Birdwell of Kyle, Texas; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.
A private family service with Masonic rites will be held at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Dale Reed officiating. Interment will follow at Clayton Cemetery. Mr. Wedgeworth will lie in state from 2-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at the funeral home.
Honorary pallbearers will be Steven Wedgeworth, Jared Wedgeworth, W. A. Wedgeworth, Keith Wedgeworth, Jamie Wedgeworth, Jodie Wedgeworth, Virgil Wedgeworth, Don Clinton, Denny Wedgeworth, Ray Bellamy, and David Waldrop.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mary Farley, Lena Blanton, Sheila Holt, Gretchen Edmondson, and Alice Blankenship and to the staff of Heart’s Way Hospice for the loving care provided to Mr. Wedgeworth.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Central Baptist Church, 220 West Sabine, Carthage, Texas 75633 or Heart’s Way Hospice, 437 West Panola, Carthage, Texas 75633.
A guestbook may be signed online at www.jimerson-lipsey.com.

