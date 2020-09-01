J.B. Wedgeworth

Survivors include his loving wife, Doris Wedgeworth of Clayton; daughter Janet Wedgeworth Spiekermann and husband, John, of Longview, Texas; daughter Jackie Wedgeworth Mauritzen of Longview, Texas; and son John B. Wedgeworth, III and wife, Lee, of Houston, Texas; grandson Clayton Mauritzen and wife, Miriam, of Kalispell, Montana; grandson Covin Mauritzen and wife Stephanie, of Lake Cherokee, Texas; grandson Cullen Mauritzen, of College Station, Texas; grandson John Bertus Wedgeworth, IV (Jay) of Harlingen, Texas; and granddaughter Taylor Wedgeworth Graber and husband, Josh, of Houston, Texas. J. B. is also survived by great-grandchildren, Eleanor Bellamy Mauritzen, Amelia Dolores Mauritzen, John Peter Mauritzen, and Caleb Beck Graber; his sister, Fay Birdwell of Kyle, Texas; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.
A private family service with Masonic rites will be held at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Dale Reed officiating. Interment will follow at Clayton Cemetery. Mr. Wedgeworth will lie in state from 2-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at the funeral home.
Honorary pallbearers will be Steven Wedgeworth, Jared Wedgeworth, W. A. Wedgeworth, Keith Wedgeworth, Jamie Wedgeworth, Jodie Wedgeworth, Virgil Wedgeworth, Don Clinton, Denny Wedgeworth, Ray Bellamy, and David Waldrop.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mary Farley, Lena Blanton, Sheila Holt, Gretchen Edmondson, and Alice Blankenship and to the staff of Heart’s Way Hospice for the loving care provided to Mr. Wedgeworth.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Central Baptist Church, 220 West Sabine, Carthage, Texas 75633 or Heart’s Way Hospice, 437 West Panola, Carthage, Texas 75633.
