Services for J. C. Jennings, 91 of Daingerfield will be held at 11 A.M. Monday, January 20, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Daingerfield with Bro. Danny Broughton and Bro. Randy Seybert officiating. Burial will be in the Old Union Cemetery in Simms under the direction of Nail-Haggard Funeral Home.
J. C. was born on August 23, 1928 in Simms to Forrest and Cleonice Jennings and died on Friday, January 17, 2020.
He was a member of First Baptist Church and retired from Lone Star Steel where he was a general foreman in the masonry department. J. C. served as Morris County Judge for 12 years, member of the Cattleman’s Association and the American Quarterhorse Association.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Helen, son Corky and numerous brothers and sisters.
Survived by his sons John and Theresa Jennings of Daingerfield, Randy Jennings and Patti Moore of Texarkana; grandchildren Lindsey Jennings of Pittsburg, Lanie Wright and Jonathan of Emory, Lauren Jennings-Chavez and Josh of Dallas, Erin Jennings of Dallas and Leslie Jennings of Texarkana; great grandson Drake Lane Wright of Emory; brother Byron Minard Jennings of Vivian, La.; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Family will receive friends from 10 till 11 Monday at the church. Online condolences may be at Nail-HaggardFH.com.
