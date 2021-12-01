J.L. Rushing
GILMER — James L. Rushing, 83, passed away on November 28, 2021, in Gilmer, TX. J.L. was born on January 8, 1938 in Crandall, TX, to James Rushing and Carrie Williams Rushing. Mr. Rushing graduated from Crandall High School in 1955 and went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture Science and then a Master’s Degree in Education from East Texas State University. He married his high school sweetheart, Sheila Ann Kent, in 1958. He began his career as Vocational Agriculture teacher, working in Slidell, Scurry-Rosser, and then Terrell, Texas. In 1969 he moved his family to Tyler, Texas, then settled in Gilmer, Texas in 1971. He went to work for Purina Feed and other companies as a Territory Sales Representative. In 1975 the Rushing’s built a home on land in the Indian Rock Community, and it was there that he passed away on Sunday morning, November 28. Mr. Rushing is survived by his wife Sheila Rushing of Gilmer; son, Jim Rushing and his wife Jana of Shady Grove; daughters, Marianne Tabor and her husband Jimmy of Gilmer and Carol Thompson and husband Rex of Tyler; brothers, Charles Rushing and wife Martha of Katy, Edward Rushing and wife Karen of Wylie, Harold Rushing of Whitney; sister, Betty Curtis of Tool; five grandchildren, Jace Tabor(Phylesha), Lyndsie Davis(William), Kadie Henderson(Greg), Jenna Harrison(Hunter) and Cooper Thompson(Madison), nine great grandchildren, Payton Tabor, Judson Tabor, Audra Davis, Phynlee Tabor, Deuce Davis, Andie Henderson, Rhett Harrison, Ryleigh Harrison, and Asher Davis. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Melba Davis, and a great-granddaughter Preslee Tabor. Funeral service for Mr. Rushing will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer. The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM until the time of service. A private burial will be held at Sunset Memorial Park in Gilmer at a later date following his cremation. The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Carl Earnest, Life Care Hospice and his nurses and caregivers. Memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Rushing’s name to Life Care Hospice, 911 W. Loop 281 Suite 204, Longview, Texas 75604 or to MD Anderson Cancer Center, 1515 Holcombe Blvd., Houston, Texas 77030.
