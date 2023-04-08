“J.O.” Billy Thomas
LONGVIEW — “J.O.” Billy Thomas, aged 87, passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at his home in Longview.
He was born November 18, 1935 in Longview, Texas to James Alford Thomas and Delilah Mauritzen Thomas.
J.O. attended White Oak High School, was in the band and received athletic honors.
After high school he served in The Army National Guard from age 18 to 22. He was a supervisor at Eastman Kodak and retired after 33 years.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years Patsy Egglesten Thomas; son Dennis Thomas and wife DeeDee (Lovell) Thomas of Gilmer; daugther Paula Thomas of Longview; grandsons Dillion Thomas of Virginia and Timothy Sirus of Mountain View, Arkansas.
J.O. loved to fish and garden and went out of his way to take care of and help people, especially family and friends!
A memorial for J.O. will be announced at a later date.
