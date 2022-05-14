J. Wayne Bennett
KILGORE — A Celebration of Life Service for Wayne Bennett, 76 will be held on Saturday, May 14th, 2022 at two o’clock in the afternoon at Bar None Cowboy Church in Tatum, TX, officiated by Jason Taylor, pastor of Bar None. Visitation was held Friday, May 13th, 2022 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore, TX.
Wayne went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. He was born on September 4th, 1945 in Longview, TX, to Johnny William Bennett and Mary Lou Bennett of Oak Hill, TX. Wayne attended Longview High School and Kilgore College, then went on to graduate from Texas A&M University in 1969 with a BS in Science. Wayne worked as a lab technician for Schlitz/Stroh’s Brewery for 30 years, but horses were always his real passion. He enjoyed competing in cutting-horse events on one of his favorite horses, Caledonia. It was at a cutting-horse practice where he met his loving wife of 48 years, Jody Fowler Bennett. Wayne was an active member at Bar None Cowboy Church, where he combined is love of Jesus with his love of horses, and fellowshipping with others doing the same. His other favorite pastimes included raising cattle and watching his grandchildren play sports.
Wayne is survived by his loving wife Jody of 48 years and his daughters, Julie & husband Richard Deese of Allen, TX, and Janna & husband Tim Nichols of Henderson, TX; sisters Reba Adams of Longview, TX, and Joan & husband Kevin McCloskey of Longview, TX; grandchildren Kylie & husband Mason Gregg, Reed Nichols, of Henderson, TX, and Ella Deese of Allen, TX; great-grandson Taylor Gregg of Henderson, TX: and many nephews, nieces and cousins.
Online condolences may be left at www.raderfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.