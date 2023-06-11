Jack Benjamin Stone
KILGORE — Our beloved Jack Benjamin Stone, age 16, of Kilgore left this world for the arms of Jesus on June 5, 2023. I say “our beloved” because to know Jack was to love him and he was so loved by everyone.
Jack was born February 27, 2007, in Longview, Texas to Jeremy Stone and Lorri (Stone) Tarpley. From the moment he was born he was a light that no force could snuff out. His big sisters lovingly nicknamed him “Ninja Ben”, a play on his middle name, Benjamin, which also means “youngest son”. A fitting name, as he was born into a family of five older siblings. He was named Jack after his great-grandfather, Jack England, a beloved East Texas band director.
Jack was always a comedian from his infancy throughout the rest of his life. It didn’t matter what kind of day you were having; he would make sure he was going to brighten it even more-whether it was a joke, a smile or a hilarious story.
Jack’s love for people was unsurpassed. He had friends from what seemed like every corner of East Texas, and he did not discriminate or treat anyone with anything but kindness and respect. He loved you whether you were a newborn baby or 100 and he made sure you knew it. Jack was one of the most compassionate kids you’d ever meet and if you needed him, he was there for you.
One thing about Jack that made his presence so contagious was his pure joy. It was a joy that created a ripple effect and had his friends calling him hilarious, saying he had the funniest jokes and the loudest laugh. No matter what he was doing or where he was, he was always smiling, always happy-go-lucky.
Jack spent a few years playing tennis through middle school and into high school before trading his racquet for a basketball. He absolutely loved basketball with passion. Whether he was shooting hoops down the street with friends or at school, that court was one of his favorite places to be. His other favorite place was Raw Iron Gym, where he spent countless hours working out or just hanging out.
Jack attended Kilgore schools from kindergarten and had just completed his 10th grade year. He was an honor student and was adored by so many teachers and classmates.
We would like everyone that knew and loved Jack to keep his light shining for him. It may take all of us together to even come close to shining as brightly as he did. To Jack’s friends - always cherish and hold closely those memories and hold each other just as close. You will need each other more than you might imagine. Don’t be afraid to open up and talk when you’re hurting. It’s okay to hurt, its even more okay to let someone know, and to lean in for support. Jack would want you to reach out. Jack would want you to get help if you need it. Jack never wanted anyone to hurt, and he never showed his own pain. This is real; this is raw truth, this is vulnerability, and it is okay to speak to someone about it. Please know that although we have faith that Jack is in Heaven with Jesus and many loved ones, we believe that if he had chosen to reach out and seek help to deal with whatever quiet, inner struggles he faced alone, he would surely still be with us. But do not let this tragedy define him. Remember who he was and how he lived his life. Keep Jack’s light and his joyful spirit burning, and love like he did.
Jack is survived by his Dad, Jeremy Stone of Longview; Mother and Step-dad Lorri and J.R. Tarpley of Kilgore; Grandparents Bill Stone of Houston, Keith and Susan Huddleston of Longview, John Machen of Rosharon and Sibyl Tarpley of Kilgore; siblings Dylan Stone of Longview, Brittany Wegner (husband James) of College Station, Sophie Hicks (fiancé Mirko) of Cedar Park, Colton Hicks of Garland, Jacob Stone (fiancé Tara) of Kilgore, Step Siblings Kaleb Tarpley of Kilgore, Lauren Kemp (husband Cameron) of Orange. He also had two nephews, Cash and River and numerous Aunts and Uncles.
Visitation for Jack will be held at Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore on Friday, June 9th form 6 to 8 pm. A Celebration of Life will be held at Highland Park Baptist Church in Kilgore on Saturday, June 10, at 10 am with Pastor Blake Kimbrough officiating.
If you or anyone you know are struggling with suicidal ideations. Please reach out for help. 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones.
