Jack Curtis Hall
LONGVIEW — Jack Curtis Hall, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away on Thursday, January 12. Jack was born on August 28, 1938 to Helena and Truman Hall in Mercedes, Texas. Jack attended Woodrow Wilson High School where he excelled as a high school football star under the Friday Night Lights. He attended the University of Texas and played football under legendary coach Darrell K. Royal. After completing his degree at the University of Texas at Arlington, Jack concluded his football career with the New York Jets.
Jack met the love of his life, Helene Ruzicka Hall, in high school, and they were married August 20, 1960. After spending the first few years of marriage in Dallas, the Halls relocated to Longview to raise their family. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in 2020.
Helene and Jack were the proud parents of one daughter, Whitney Hall Schaap, and her husband Troy. The joy and light of Jack and Helene’s lives were their grandchildren: Jackson and Payton Schaap. Known as “Granjack”, Jack taught his grandson proper weightlifting form and daily dedication in the gym that put Jackson on a path of respiratory health that he continues today. With his precious granddaughter Payton, Granjack indulged her beauty shop phase by allowing her to put every hair accessory on his head to parade around town. He introduced his love of The Pink Panther films to both grandkids so they could recite movies quotes daily.
Raised as the youngest of four boys, Jack was an avid outdoorsman and spent his youth hunting and fishing. His brother, Tommy, was his lifelong fishing buddy, business partner and best friend. Jack and Tommy were inseparable and known as an entertaining comedic duo. Each of the four Hall brothers were accomplished athletes and award-winning football players.
Building his career through sales at Texas Kenworth, Lone Star Peterbilt and Tommy Bufkin’s Longview Truck Center, Jack’s professional career culminated as a founding partner of Capacity of Texas.
Always valuing physical fitness and discipline, Jack was an award-winning weightlifter. At the age of 65, he squatted 500 lbs, setting the record for his age group. Known as “Coach”, Jack mentored numerous weightlifters in their quests for achievement. He was rarely without his dear friend Greg Gani. Next to weightlifting, deer hunting with his beloved nephews, Blake and Todd at their lease in Brady, Texas or fishing at their adjoining lakehouses on Cedar Creek Lake are what brought Jack so much joy.
Along with his children and grandchildren, Jack is survived by brother-in-law and sister-in-law Phil and Margie Ruzicka and their children; sister-in-law Ione Hall and her children; and many loyal friends. Jack’s parents and wife Helene preceded him in death.
Friends and visitors are welcome to sign the guest registry at Rader Funeral Home on Friday, January 20, from 8:00am to 8:00pm. Graveside services for Jack Curtis Hall will take place on Saturday, January 21, at 11:00am at Restland Cemetery, Dallas and will be officiated by his beloved nephew Joe Ruzicka.
Honorary pallbearers are Jackson Schaap, Payton Schaap, Troy Schaap, Blake Hall, Todd Hall, Phil Ruzicka, Joe Ruzicka, John Ruzicka, Katy Ruzicka, Greg Gani, Butch Gurley, and Paxton Tucker.
The family would like to recognize caregivers Norma Flores Orrosquieta and “Pie”, Parkview Director Kelly Ainsworth and the entire staff at Parkview, Dr. Rick Earnest and Tish for their loving care and patience. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance or charity of your choice.
The Hall Schaap Ruzicka family is at peace knowing Jack is reeling in a record largemouth bass alongside his brother Tommy.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- United Methodist churches in Blount County make exit plan
- Business Beat: Sunbird Barbecue plans dine-in restaurant
- Divorces granted: Jan. 2-6, 2023
- Texas oil patch gears up for more growth, spending
- Orthopedic patients find 'full gambit' at new Christus facility in Longview
- Longview church, fitness center, businesses co-existing in same facility
- Man pleads guilty in Kilgore woman's death
- Gladewater business features Longview woman's desserts
- Longview man killed on Interstate 20 in Harrison County
- Traffic signal set for intersection of McCann Road, Magnolia Lane
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.