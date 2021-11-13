Jack Curtis Smelley
LONGVIEW — Jack Curtis Smelley Sr. was a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, and friend. God called him home on November 9, 2021, in Longview, Texas at the age of 82 years old.
A Life Celebration in his honor will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, November 15. 2021, at Crain Smelley Cemetery located near Jay Valley Baptist Church Longview, Texas with David Lanicek officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be: Andy Smelley, Paul Smelley, Will Smelley, Mack David Smelley, Michael Scott Smelley, Dylan Lane Wilson, Karson Tucker McEachern, and Johnny Smelley.
He was born in Harrison County, Texas on December 22, 1938, to AJ and Opal Smelley. He was the third of the 10 children. He graduated from Hallsville High School and immediately joined the United States Army where he attended a mechanic school/ training program. He was ranked in the top 10% of his class and received distinguished
honors and commendations from the Army in his field. While in the Army, Jack was able to quickly advance to higher ranking because of the knowledge and advanced skills he presented. He had many deployments during his eight and half year enlistment including Germany, Thailand, Japan, and Italy.
He married the love of his life Glenna Marie Jeffus of Longview, Texas on December 24, 1958. They shared 55 loving years together before her passing in 2013. They created a wonderful life together and traveled the world as they started their family. Together they had 3 beautiful children which they raised on smelley road in Longview, Texas once he retired from the United States Army. He then began his highly distinguished career in the oil field of East Texas in 1967 at WPI. He served as a supervisor for most of his career. He could fix anything, many would say if “Jack couldn’t get it going then it wasn’t fixable.” Everyone knew Jack Smelley in the oil field industry. He retired at the age of 76. He truly loved his career and many asked if he would ever retire!
Jack was a very devoted Christian and raised his family serving the Lord. He served as deacon of Macedonia Baptist church in Longview, Texas during his children’s adolescents. Then later joined Jay Valley Church in Longview, Texas. He was very involved in his children’s adolescent years. You would always find him at any activity his children were involved in. He assisted with starting the Ag Booster’s at Hallsville High School during the years he was involved in program. He helped raise enough money to purchase the Ag Boosters first truck and trailer which was a huge accomplishment. Jack and Glenna were involved in the community and family functions. Jack was full of life and personality. He was always cracking jokes and just having a good ole time. He never met a stranger. He had a heart bigger than life and was always helping anyone he could. He enjoyed children so much and you could see his face light up whenever he was around his grandkids
Jack is survived by daughter, Donna K. Slone; grandchildren, Donnie L. Wilson Jr. and Nancy Ruth Wilson; granddaughter, Kaylen Marie Walker; great grandchildren, Karson Levi Kindle Dylan Lane Wilson; Tiffany Weisinger; Taylor Lane Wilson; Emma Marie Wilson; Konnor Blaine McEachern; Karson Tucker McEachern; son, Jack Jr. Smelley and Toni Smelley; grandson, Levi Johnson; granddaughters, Samantha Asquith and Chance Asquith; great grandson, Beckham Asquith; grandson, Curtis Blake and Mellissa Smelley; son, David Lee Smelley; siblings, A.J. Smelley Jr.; John Paul Smelley; Ruth Ann Young; William David Smelley; Cathay Lea Howard; and Martha Jane Smelley
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, AJ and Opal Smelley; brother, Durwood Smelley; sister, Joy Sears; baby infant brother; nephew, Jay Smelley and the love of his life, Glenna Smelley.
