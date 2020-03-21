Jack Dunnavant

Jack was born on July 1, 1942 to Asa and Carrie Dunnavant (Whatley) in Gladewater, Texas. The only son with 4 sisters, he was a 1960 graduate of Pine Tree High School, where he played football and participated on the track team. After a time in college, he stepped out in the oil and gas industry, where he was known, loved, and respected throughout East Texas. He was the owner of Consolidated Services, in White Oak, and then Construction Superintendent for American Central Gas later becoming MarkWest Energy in Carthage for over 30 years. Not only was Jack involved with the oil and gas industry, he was involved with the community as well.
He was a big supporter of BSA Troop 225 for 25 years as he watched all three of his boys earn the rank of Eagle Scout. He was also involved with the education system of Pine Tree. Jack served a seat on the Pine Tree Board of Education for many years, to ensure the best for the students of the community. Jack loved Jesus and he loved people. He served faithfully as a Sunday School teacher and deacon for many years, not looking for recognition, but to further His Kingdom.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, step-father Bonner Whatley, sisters Louise Richardson and Maxine Rice, and grandson Cole Dunnavant. Left to cherish his memories are wife Margie Dunnavant, sons Steven and wife Judy of Longview, son Michael of Longview, son Clay and wife Amanda of Tatum, mother of his sons Betsy Dunnavant of Longview. Step children Michelle Robson of Palm Beach, Florida and Rob Rogers and wife Sandra of San Antonio. sisters, Geneva Porter of Jefferson and Charlotte Huffines of Longview; 7 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews along with many friends. But don’t forget his good friend, Buddy, his dog.
Friends and family may pay their respects in person on Sunday, March 22, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Please be mindful that gatherings are limited to no more than 10 people at a time. A private burial will take place on Monday, March 23, 2020.
If he had one more thing to leave us with, it would be Ephesians 3:17-18 “And I pray, that you, being rooted and established in love, may have power, together with all the Lord’s holy people, to grasp how wide and long and high and deep is the love of Christ.” The service will be streamed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/welchlivestream Condolences may be offered online at www.cammackfamily.com
