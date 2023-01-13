Jack E. Wininger
KILGORE — Jack E. Wininger passed peacefully into the arms of his Heavenly Father at home on January 9, 2023 at the age of 87. Jack was born in Hebbronville, Texas on May 16, 1935. He graduated from Leverett’s Chapel High School where he participated in all sports, but especially loved football. At Kilgore Junior College, he met the love of his life, Shirley Odom. They were married on July 22, 1955 and celebrated their 67th anniversary last summer.
Jack’s love of sports led him to refereeing high school football games around East Texas for years. However, a professional bond would not deter him from loudly protesting as a spectator when he felt a bad call had been made against his beloved Bulldogs.
Jack was a long time member of First Baptist Church of Kilgore. He served on the Board of Deacons and many committees over the years, but his favorite job was handing out programs on Sunday morning so he could connect with people. Jack loved his buddies and they all enjoyed hunting, golf and gathering most mornings for coffee.
Jack was preceded in death by his mother and father, daughter Susan Wood, grandson Jason Laughlin, sisters Junie Reagh and Vickie Ketchie. He is survived by his wife Shirley, brother Mike Doering, daughter Becky Palmer and husband Scott, granddaughter Valerie Rushing and husband Patrick, granddaughters Alex Desco and Mary Katherine Palmer, granddaughter-in-law Laura Aleman and three great grandchildren, Erith Rushing, Riley Laughlin and Wren Laughlin, brothers-in-law Cliff Ketchie and Don Reagh, and numerous nieces and nephew.
To all who knew him, Jack was a gentle, kind, good man who walked humbly with his Savior. There is no greater testimony.
The funeral will be held on Friday, January 13th at 2:00 PM at Radar Funeral Home in Kilgore, with visitation at the same location on Thursday January 12th.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Kilgore Mission Funds.
