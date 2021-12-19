Jack Evans
KILGORE, TEXAS — Services for Jack Evans, 66 of Kilgore will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 20, 2021 at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home with Reverend Robert Besser officiating. Burial will follow at Danville Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 20, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.; one hour prior to the service. Mr. Evans passed away on Sunday, December 12 at his residence in Kilgore.
Jack was born on June 7, 1955, to A.J. Evans and Eleanor Jean Evans in Kilgore. After graduating from Kilgore High School in 1973, he went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Marketing at East Texas State University. In high school, he met the love of his life, Kay McKnight. They dated throughout high school and college and Jack and Kay wed in 1977. They went on to have two children, Jarrod and Jaclyn. Jack enjoyed many hobbies and interests throughout his life, including gardening, studying history, camping with Kay, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He will always be remembered for his eagerness to deliver random acts of kindness to anyone he met.
Jack is survived by his wife of 44 years, Kay Evans of Kilgore; his two children, Jarrod and wife Tara Evans of Pearland and Jaclyn and husband Matt Clare of Northlake; four grandchildren; Avery Evans; Mason, Madelyn, and Kaden Clare; sister, Tami and husband Jeff Bolding of Kilgore; several nieces, nephews, cousins and other loving family members.
