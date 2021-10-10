Jack Evert Greer
LONGVIEW — Jack Greer, 80 of Longview passed into the arms of the Lord in the early morning of September 30, 2021. He was born in March 18, 1941 in Collison, IL to parents Emeral and Mary Greer.
Jack was highly involved in golf and bowling, but had a love for softball, getting inducted into the USSSA Softball Hall of Fame. He worked as a coil manufacturer and helped start multiple coil manufacturing business.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Emeral and Mary Greer; his wife Wanda Greer; sister Judy Ewing and brother Bryan Greer. Those left to cherish their memory of Jack include his children Lori Reynolds and her husband Mickey, Ron Greer and his wife Susan, Tyler Greer, and Trinity Greer and his wife Jennifer; 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Jack will also be remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
