Jack Henry Williams

“When you are in the service, occasionally you have Mess Duty assignment (serving food, cleaning pots and pans, scrubbing floors, cleaning tables, etc.) I was no exception. In the Marines you are on Mess Duty for a month at a time. It was February, and I received my invitation (they told me to get my ass over there). One thing you can do while there is eat. So I did. Each day I had a before breakfast snack, breakfast, mid-morning snack, lunch, mid afternoon snack, dinner, and late snack. I gained thirty pounds during February, and had to get a complete new issue of clothes. From then on--the Mess Hall would call for help and say ‘send anyone but Williams.’”
Jack was honorably discharged from the military in November, 1951. After the Marine Corps he attended and graduated from North Texas State College in 1957. From 1957 until his retirement over 30 years later, he worked for Tenneco Oil Co. As a Division Administrative Manager. Jack and Hilda Jean Webb were married in January, 1955 and celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary this year. He was a devoted husband and lovingly cared for Hilda all of her life including going to see her twice a day to help cater to her daily needs when she transitioned to a new home, the memory care clinic at Buckner Westminster.
He enjoyed staying physically active at the gym, working in his yard, going to church, community service, visiting with his children, grandchildren, and his furry granddog Chico. His dedication to his community amassed over 5000 volunteer hours at Good Shepherd Hospital. Jack was the definition of human kindness and empathy, his light will continue to shine as his spirit lives within all that knew and loved him. He was the rock of our family as he always had a positive, heartwarming, insightful, and caring outlook.
Jack was preceded in death by his mother and father Verna and John H. Williams. He is survived by his wife Hilda Williams, his brother Bob Williams and his wife Jeanette, his children Janie Martin, Jeannie Williams, his son in law Jimmy Martin, his grandchildren Dustin Martin and Crystal and Brian Davis (Son-In Law), and numerous nieces and nephews
Visitation will be from 5pm - 7pm on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Rader Funeral Home on Judson road. Services will be held in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home at 10 am Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
