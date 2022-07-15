Jack Lyndon Spurrier
BOSSIER CITY — Dr. Jack Lyndon Spurrier of Bossier City, LA was born in Nebraska August 7, 1933 to Floy and Reverend Leland Spurrier, and departed this life July 11, 2022.
Dr. Spurrier retired from Stephen F. Austin State University after 27 years as a professor of Counseling and Special Educational Programs. His commitment to the education of his students at S.F.A. for over two decades was the cornerstone of his professional career. Upon his retirement from S.F.A, he continued practicing as an independent licensed counselor in the Shreveport/Bossier area.
Jack loved his family. He will be remembered for his love of ballroom dancing at The Elks and the joy in telling a joke to make others laugh. Our family is comforted that he is now at peace and we will always cherish his memory.
Jack is survived by wife Charlene Spurrier of Bossier City, LA; son Dave Spurrier of Longview, TX and his children Michael Spurrier and Katherine Spurrier; his daughter Bethany Spurrier of Houston, TX. Additionally, he is survived by children related by marriage: Sharla Carter Harris of Benton, LA and her spouse James Harris, son Matt Harris; Donna Carter Dooley of Haughton, LA, and her spouse Mike Dooley, children Jamin Dooley, Justin Dooley, and Vol Dooley; Tenna Carter Brunn of Bossier City, LA; and Melissa Carter Waggoner of Stonewall, LA and her children Courtney Clark, Megan Waggoner, Mallory Williams; as well as grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. Jack was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Don and Gary Spurrier; grandchildren by marriage: grandchild Lucas Harris and great grandchild Landry Clark, Drake Richter and Paxton Williams.
The family would like to pay tribute to Tenna who provided care for many years for Jack, working tirelessly to support his needs. We would also like to thank the staff at Northwest Louisiana Veterans Home where he spent his last years enjoying the food, company, and care.
A Celebration of Jack’s Life will be held in Bossier City, LA at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home (601 US-80, Haughton, LA 71037) Thursday, July 21. Visitation will be from 2PM to 3PM with the Celebration of Life service beginning at 3PM.
The family suggests that donations be made to a Dementia related charity of your choice, the Veterans Home in Bossier City, or another charity you wish to support.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.