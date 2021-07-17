Jack Pittman
ORE CITY — Memorial services for Jack Pittman, 81, of Ore City, Texas are scheduled for 2:00 pm, Sunday, July 18, 2021, in the chapel of McWhorter Funeral Home. Jack was born October 7, 1939, in Tryon, North Carolina to Arthur Norman Pittman Sr. and Bertha McClure Pittman and passed from this life July 13, 2021, in Longview, Texas.
Jack worked for R.J. Reynolds in Winston-Salem, North Carolina for many years before moving to Longview in 1974. He owned and operated Jack of Pawns from 1978 until 1998 when he sold the pawnshop and enjoyed his retirement. He was a diehard Gilmer Buckeye and proud season ticket holder. Jack enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid prairie dog hunter, NASCAR fan and motorcycle buff. He was a train enthusiast and loved everything from railroad history to model railroading. Jack was a talented stained glass artist and he and Sue enjoyed creating many projects together. He had the love of many dogs in his life and he went above and beyond to take care of them.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sue Pittman; his step- sons, Russell Reaves and his wife, Teresa and Allen Reaves and his wife, Ronna; daughter in laws, Damaris Pittman and Karaline Pittman; and his grandsons, Christian Pittman and Elias Pittman.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his sons, Anthony Preston Pittman and Terry Lee Pittman; his brothers, Clyde Pittman and Ned Pittman; and his sisters, Evelyn Tate and Rachel Williams.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center, 303 H. G. Mosely Pkwy., Longview, Texas 75604 or to the charity of your choice.
Please visit Jack’s on-line registration book at www.mcwhorterfh.com to leave a memory for the family.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Longview auction barn home to new restaurant
- Black Longview leaders urge officials, community to stand against hate amid planned 'white unity' rally
- Future unknown for Red Robin's building in Longview
- What we know so far about the white supremacy rally planned for September in Longview
- City, county leaders respond to potential white supremacy rally in Longview
- Tyler woman wins Miss Texas crown; Miss America pageant next
- 2021 TSWA All-State Softball Team
- Panther Pizza opens on Gilmer Road in Longview
- East Texas man indicted after disabled daughter's feet amputated due to frostbite
- New traffic light on Loop 281 begins flashing before becoming fully operational next week
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.