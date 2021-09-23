Jack “Ronnie” Johnson
MAUD — Funeral services for Jack “Ronnie” Johnson, 68, of Maud, formerly of Hughes Springs will be held at 10 AM Friday, September 24, 2021 in the Chapel of Horn-Nail-Haggard Funeral Home with Reverend Rick Rothwell officiating. Burial will follow in Daingerfield Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 PM, Thursday evening, September 23, 2021 at the funeral home. Jack was born May 15, 1953 in Marshall to Jack Mitchell and Joyce Moreland Johnson. He passed away on Monday morning, September 21, 2021 in a Beaumont hospital. He attended Hughes Springs High School. He loved music and enjoyed being a part of Hughes Springs Mustang and SFA Lumberjack Bands. Mr. Johnson was preceded in death by his mother; and wife, Sharon Draper Johnson. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Carey and Jennifer Johnson of Tyler; father, Jack Johnson of Daingerfield; brothers and sister-in-law, Bill Johnson of Riverside, CA., and Eddie and Becky Johnson of Longview; step- children, Charles Pemberton, Amy Yawn, Christy Carr as well as numerous nieces and nephews and grandchildren.
The family requests memorials be made in honor of Ronnie to Hughes Springs High School Mustang Band Boosters, 701 Russell, Hughes Springs, TX 75656.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.-nail-haggardfh.com.
