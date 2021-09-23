Jack Rowland Parker
FARMERS BRANCH — Jack Rowland Parker, 86, of Farmers Branch, Texas, went to be with his Lord on September 21, 2021.
Jack was born in Dallas on May 7, 1935 to loving parents, Ralph and Audrey (Rowland) Parker. He grew up in Longview, coming back to Dallas in 1953 to attend SMU. In the late 50’s he lived in Amarillo for three years before returning to Dallas. It was during that time he met his wife-to-be, Mary Lynn Peveto, who was a Top Ten Texas Tech Beauty from Lubbock.
For the majority of his working life he was an independent manufacturer’s representative. He enjoyed various sports activities, Civil War history, genealogy, and putting around Caddo Lake, but most of all, he enjoyed his family.
He is survived by his dear wife of 60 years, Mary Lynn; daughter Kelli Lynn Moore and her husband John, and children Michael, Elizabeth and Emily who reside in Plano; son Ralph and his wife Laurie, and children Alexandra, Jack, Becky and Samantha who reside in Coppell; daughter Lori Ann and children Luke and Jaclyn who reside in Carrollton. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister Mary Jean Lanier and her husband Jerry. His favorite teams were the Dallas Stars, and (post Tom Landry era), whichever team happened to be playing the Cowboys on a given day. He knew many nicknames, but to him, none could compare to “Dad” and “Granddad.”
It was his request that, in lieu of flowers or charitable donations, just “Do something memorable with your family.”
