Jack Wynn
BLACKSBURG, VA — Jack Wynn, 76, passed away peacefully at his home in Blacksburg, VA on Tuesday February 22, 2022 surrounded by loving family. Jack was born April 5, 1945 in Gilmer Texas, a Veteran of the US Air Force. He was a Roanoke Police officer and retired Norfolk Southern Police Detective.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents B.B. and Jewel Evelyn (Adams) Wynn and his step-mother Eva Wynn. His half-sister and brother-in-law Winnie “Tootie” & Joe Miller, brother-in-law Hubert Gravley.
He is survived by his loving wife Joyce (Kirk) for 53 years. Sister Norene Gravley (Longview, TX). Brother Byron and wife Margie Wynn (Conroe, TX). Daughter and son-in-law, Jenny & Philip and granddaughter Faith Cooper (Harrison, TN) and step-grand-son and his wife Christopher and Laura Cooper (Deer Park, OH). Son Jay and grandsons Jack & Jared Wynn (Blacksburg, VA). Daughter Jessica and grandson Braydon and granddaughter Ashlee Mangrum (Longview, TX).
A Celebration of Life will be held at Belmont Christian Church, 1500 Peppers Ferry Rd. Christiansburg, VA on Saturday, March 5th at 1pm with family visitation one hour before. Entombment will be held at Memorial Gardens at 3pm. In lieu of flowers make donations to UVA Cancer Center in honor of Jack Wynn and Dr. Mike Williams. Please mail donations to:
UVA Division of Hematology & Oncology Lymphoma Research fund Dr. Michael Williams Box 800716 UVA Cancer Center 1300 JPA Charlottesville, VA 22908
