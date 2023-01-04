Jack York Sr.
DIANA — Jack York passed away on December 28th surrounded by family at his home in Diana, Texas.
Born on December 23rd 1949 in Dallas, Jack lived much of his life in Michigan before returning to Texas in 2004. He is survived by 6 children, 15 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and his wife, Joanne York.
Jack was a veteran of the Vietnam War and a 40-year veteran of the welding industry. He is remembered as a skilled craftsman, a loving brother, husband, father, and friend. Jack was known for his unconditional love and pride for his family.
Jack York made the life of everyone he met a little brighter. It is with heavy hearts that his family bids him “farewell for now.”
