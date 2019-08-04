Jackie Baker

Jackie graduated from Warren High School and Chenier Business College. She was a secretary for Sun Oil Company and Goodyear Chemical Company in Beaumont, TX. In 1954, she married the love of her life, Robert Stanley (Bobby) Baker. Their daughter Lauren Elise was born in Beaumont in 1958.
In 1967, the family moved to Mount Pleasant when Bobby joined a CPA firm in town. Jackie was a Girl Scout leader, PTA and carpool mom, and still found time to be active in many civic affairs and her church. After Lauren graduated from high school, Jackie went to work full time for Bobby as his office manager, and later worked during tax season when Bobby and Carl Johnson partnered to form Baker & Johnson, P.C.
Jackie was a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church in Mt Pleasant, where Bobby and she both served as elders.
Jackie was a member of the original 20th Century Club and the members have been especially dear friends since 1967.
Lauren married Lanny Milton and gave her two precious granddaughters, Kyleen and Alyssa. Some of her best memories were of Bobby and her taking the girls on vacation every summer. Jackie also loved traveling with her good friends, Paulette Smith, Suzanne Sisk, Beverly Kelley, Nancy Oddy and Carol Meyer. They traveled the world together. A favorite hobby was playing bridge and Shanghai. Her card group changed from time to time, but lately included Paulette Smith, Beverly Kelley, Barbara Dunlap and Jonnie Cole. They gathered every Thursday for lunch and cards.
Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert Stanley (Bobby) Baker, sister, Jo Frances Thompson, and special cousin, Judge Bill Moye.
She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Lauren & Lanny Milton of Bonham, TX (formerly of Longview), granddaughters and spouses, Kyleen & Matt Hjembo of Denton, TX, and Alyssa & Marcus Womack of Irving, TX, great-granddaughters Graham Annelise Womack & Wesley Hannah Womack, brother and sister-in-law, Charles (Buddy) & Marian Hatton of Linden, TX, and half-sisters Doris Neubauer, Judy Ferguson, Brenda Allen and Salene Willard, special cousins Mary Nell Gardner and Jane Nierman, and a host of Hatton cousins.
The family is grateful to Compass Hospice nurses and special ladies, Latisha Craig, Rita Marshall, Rachelle Gaddis, and Nancy Thomas, whose loving care made it possible for her to remain in the home she shared with her family for over 50 years.
A visitation will be held at Bates-Cooper-Sloan Funeral Home in Mount Pleasant, Tuesday, August 6, from 6:00pm - 8:00pm.
A graveside service for family will be at Cooper’s Chapel Cemetery at 9:30am Wednesday morning, August 7, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 11:00am.
Online registry is available at batescoopersloanfuneralhome.com
