Jackie Blakeley
LONGVIEW — Jackie Hayes Blakeley went home to his Lord and Savior May 7, 2022. Jackie was born in Longview, Texas on October 17, 1956. Jackie loved to hunt and fish with his family and friends. He also loved spending time with his niece and nephews when they were young. Countless hours were spent playing video games, launching model rockets and camping trips. He was known for his compassionate and caring spirit. He was always ready to help someone in need.
Jackie was preceded in death by his parents, J.B. (Buddy) and Jean Blakeley.
Those left to cherish his memory are brother Danny (wife Susie) Blakeley, sister Elizabeth Hoover, nephews Joey Blakeley, Travis Hoover, Eric Hoover, niece Amanda Hoover, uncle Don Kundert, aunt Joan Adams and numerous cousins.
A special heartfelt thanks to cousin Ricky (wife Gina) Blakeley for all the support given to Jackie and our family.
Mr. Blakeley was laid to rest at Rosewood Park on May 11, 2022 in a private burial. A memorial will be scheduled at a later date.
