GILMER — Jackie D. Ellis, 85, of Gilmer, passed away on October 6, 2019. He was born, December 8, 1933, in Gilmer, Texas. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Park with Bro. Wayne Norvell officiating. Visitation will be held 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Friday, October 11, 2019, at McWhorter Funeral Home.
Jackie married Annette Rune’ Pritchett, May 2, 1956, in Rockwall, Texas. He worked as a Millwright at Lone Star Steel for many years and then worked as a Maintenance Mechanic at Stroh Brewery in Longview, Texas before retiring. He was a member of Teamster Union #745. Jackie proudly served his country in the United States Army.
Jackie is survived by his wife, Annette Ellis; daughter, Rune’ Blalock; son, Dr. Tony Ellis and daughter in law, Lory; grandchildren, Anna Blalock, Johnna Blalock, Taryn Blalock, Josh Blalock, Kevin Ellis, Jordan Stevens, Will Ellis, Wesley Blalock, Jack Ellis and Scott Ellis; great grandchildren, Jonathan Riley Blalock, Blake Bowden, Kyleigh Hill, Steven Randall, Quinn Harper and Hadlee Stevens; brother in law and sister in law, George and Mary Pritchett; niece, Carrie Pritchett Sergi; and nephew, Chris Pritchett.
The family would like to thank all the staff of Traditions Hospice, especially Sara, Heather and Susan for their excellent care and Bro. Wayne Norvell for his caring and kindness.
