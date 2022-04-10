Jackie Diane Reese
LONGVIEW — Jackie Diane Reese age 70 of Longview passed away on April 7, 2022 in Longview. She was born September 30, 1951, in Phoenix, Arizona.
She worked many years for Southwestern Bell telephone company in Dallas and Dillard’s in Longview. She was known for her creative ability, her kind generous nature and adventurous spirit. She had a love for animals and a love for traveling to Arkansas to hunt diamonds and fossils.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Lorene Welch of Longview.
Jackie is survived by two daughters, Rachael McClurg and husband, Kevin McClurg of Frisco, TX, and Brooke Moussa and husband, Imad Moussa of Hallsville, TX; two sisters, Carol Cranny of Phoenix, Arizona, and Dona Humphrey of Longview, TX; granddaughters, Addison Hailey, Paisley Sams, Sabine McClurg, and Kensington Moussa who she loved very much.
Please join us for visitation and a celebration of life Monday, April 11, 2022, from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at East Texas Funeral Home located at 6522 McCann Road, Longview, Texas 75605.
Online condolences and the full obituary is available online at easttexasfuneral.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Part of Longview shopping center has new owners
- LIVE UPDATES: Longview ISD to be closed Thursday, reopen Friday
- Starbucks breaks ground in South Longview
- Longview-Kilgore Cable internet service restored after almost two-day outage
- A tale of two Longviews: Water main break affects portions of city differently
- City: Boil water order for most Longview residents expected through at least Saturday
- Brothers plan to develop property into Longview townhomes
- Officials seek suspects in theft from tornado-damaged property in Upshur County
- 'Shouldn't have been taken': Family members recall Longview homicide victim as full of life
- Creator Clash - a YouTube Creator Boxing Event - Coming to Tampa, Florida and Streaming Service Moment House on May 14, 2022
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.