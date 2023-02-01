Jackie Don Carpenter
KILGORE — Funeral services for Mr. Jackie Don Carpenter, 87, of White Oak will be held on Friday, February 3, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. at the White Oak Baptist Church. Burial will be at New White Oak Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore on Thursday from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Mr. Carpenter passed away at his home on Sunday, January 29, 2023.
Jackie was born on January 20, 1936, in Arp, Texas. He was the son of the late Riley Cecil and Lois Nadine Carpenter. After high school graduation Jackie joined the United States Navy from 1955-1959. Jackie married Ellen Passmore in 1959 and started his career with Texas Eastman. Jackie worked at Eastman for 32 years. He coached little league in White Oak. Jackie enjoyed fishing and playing golf. Jackie has made two hole-in-ones at Longview Country Club. Jackie and his wife Ellen enjoyed traveling the country playing different golf courses. He was a member of the White Oak Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Junior Mullican and nephew, Chris Carpenter.
Jackie is survived by his wife of 64 years, Ellen Carpenter of White Oak; sons, Don and wife Janette of Waco, Clay and wife Leia of Houston, and Todd of White Oak; brother, Douglas Carpenter and wife Marlene of Kilgore; grandchildren, Evan Carpenter and wife Amy of Longview, Paige Zettler and husband Louis of Plano, Jack Carpenter of Houston; great grandchild, Rowan Patrick Carpenter; nieces, Jill Lestage and husband Todd of Tyler, and Mollie Rogers of Tyler; other loving family and many friends and his constant companion Lucy.
