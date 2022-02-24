Jackie Edward “Bo” Bundrick
KILGORE, TEXAS — Services for Mr. Bo Bundrick, age 50, will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday, February 24, 2022 at the Rader Funeral Home Chapel in Kilgore with Brother Mark Rogers and Mr. Andrew Smith officiating. Burial will follow at the New Salem Cemetery in Henderson. The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 Wednesday evening at Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore.
Bo was born on February 2, 1972, in Jacksonville, Texas. He grew up in New Salem with his many siblings and cousins and graduated from New Summerfield High School in 1991.
Bo had a successful career at Trinity Industries where he worked for over 27 years, serving as a supervisor for the past 10. Bo had a passion for hunting which he shared with his children & grandsons enjoying quality time with them at his deer lease in Reklaw as they were growing up. He also loved going to the deer lease in West Texas to hunt, play moon, and spend time with his family and friends. Throughout the years, he also enjoyed his time fishing on the lake or river. Bo received great joy from spending time with his family and especially his grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Clyde and Opal Bundrick; uncles Jackie Don Bundrick, Lester Bundrick, and Jimmy Oliver; aunt Betty Bundrick.
Left to cherish his memory is his mother, Gloria Edwards of White Oak; his children, Brenton Bundrick and wife Marilyn of Gladewater, Kaela Bundrick of Hallsville, Blake Bundrick and Sydney Madden of White Oak, Blaine Bundrick of Liberty City, and Braedon Bundrick of Liberty City; siblings, Danny Edwards and wife Nina of Liberty City, Hollie Perez and husband Michael of Mount Calm, and Christopher Edwards of Longview; grandchildren, Abel Martinez, Anderson Bundrick, Axel Atkinson, Beau Bundrick, and Rhett Bundrick; nieces, Daynie Edwards and Hadleigh Perez; nephew, Garridon Edwards; aunts and uncles, Mirvel and Gayla Bundrick of Longview, Homer Bundrick of Arp, Shirley and Roland Christie of Henderson, Sylvia Oliver of Longview and Florence Bundrick of Longview.
The family asks in lieu of flowers please make a donation to New Salem Cemetery c/o Linda Simmons 15788 CR 4253 D Henderson, Texas 75604.
