Jackie Lee Smith
GILMER — Funeral services for Jackie Lee Smith, 65, of Gilmer, Texas are scheduled for 2:00 pm, Thursday, May 27, 2021 in the chapel of McWhorter Funeral Home with Bro. Ronnie Shipman, officiating. The family will receive friends at 1:00 pm prior to the service. Private interment will be held at Sunset Memorial Park.
Jackie was born September 16, 1955 in Clarksville, Texas, to Thomas Ballard Smith and Ollie Faye Willingham Smith and passed from this life May 23, 2021.
Jackie married Vicky Lynn Richardson, April 5, 1974, in Dekalb, Texas and she preceded him in death in July, 2020. He was a truck driver for 30 years before his retirement and a member of First Assembly of God.
Those to cherish his memory are his son, Brandon Smith; daughters, Shawnta Coleman, and Shacoyah Royer (James); brother, Michael Ray Smith; sisters, Doris Smith Browning, and Becky Smith; grandchildren, Dylon Smith, Zachary Smith, Chloe Arbegast, Cayden Coleman, Isabella Coleman, Canaan Royer, McKinley Royer, Michaela Royer, and Sienna Royer; and by his great grandchildren, Hudson Smith and Owen Smith.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Vicky Smith; granddaughter, Mikaela Shawnta Presley; brothers, Tommy Gene Smith, Jimmy Don Smith; and by his sister, Janice Fay Neil.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Smith, Billy Joe Williams, Zachary Smith, Dylon Smith, Cayden Coleman, and James Royer.
