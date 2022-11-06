Jacob Dillon Mayfield
HOUSTON — Jacob Dillon Mayfield was born in Plano, Texas on August 11, 1995 and passed away suddenly on October 10, 2022. He was 27 years old and he will be terribly missed.
Jacob lived in Westfield, New Jersey when he was young, a place he was fond of, before his family moved to the Houston area, settling in Kingwood. He attended Kingwood High School and although he enjoyed football as a freshman, he found his passion in speech and debate. He ultimately became the president of the speech and debate team; he and his debate partner were second in the state of Texas and Jacob was named a National Speech and Debate Association (NSDA) All-American. Jacob knew he wanted a career that would require him to think critically on his feet and reward hard work.
He finished high school a year early and enrolled in Lone Star College at the Kingwood and North Harris County campuses to take business classes and join Lone Star’s debate team, earning numerous state and national honors. Jacob then attended the University of Texas, earning a degree in Finance from the McCombs School of Business, where he was also a member of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity and a Silver Spur. After college Jacob secured a position as an investment banker with the energy team at Guggenheim Securities. It was a dream job for Jacob, he enjoyed the work involved in finding solutions to complex problems and the people he worked with. His hard work led him to accepting a role of increasing responsibility with another investment banking advisory firm, Cantor Fitzgerald, and he was excited to begin.
It was at Kingwood High School where Jacob met the love of his life, Rachel Duncan. They were inseparable for over 10 years; his friends became hers and her friends became his. They both attended University of Texas and began building a life together in Houston after college. Both hard working, they supported each other while Jacob began his career and Rachel attended medical school. They achieved a recent milestone when Jacob purchased their first home, with engagement and marriage around the corner.
Jacob enjoyed downtime with friends and family, going to concerts, streaming shows with Rachel and hosting friends in their new home for take-out and an occasional board game. You would have to stay two steps ahead if you played Monopoly with Jacob, because he was coming for you. Jacob and Rachel traveled when they could, their favorite spot was New York City to visit friends and wanted to travel more. He also gave back, volunteering as a speech and debate judge at local high school tournaments and as a mentor at the Boys and Girls Club of America, wanting to make sure young people knew that anyone willing to work hard could achieve success.
Jacob was preceded in death by his grandfather, Don Mayfield of Longview, Texas, and his cousin Alexis Serafin of Monterey, Mexico. He is survived by his father David Mayfield and fiancé Crystal Ureta of Kingwood, Texas, and his mother Michelle Oliver and husband Dale Oliver of Hemphill, Texas, stepbrothers, Sterling Oliver and William Oliver and wife Lawra of Beaumont, Texas, his grandparents, Nancy West of San Antonio, Texas, Bobby Weaver of Longview, Texas, and Peggy Mayfield of Longview, Texas, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and a niece. Rachel’s family was also Jacob’s family, and he is survived by her parents Tim and Christy Duncan, and siblings Brooks and Garrett Duncan. Jacob was so loved, and we could not give justice to the number of friends and extended family that hold him close in their hearts.
Like so many others during COVID, Jacob and Rachel talked about unexpected death at a young age, and it was Jacob’s wish to not have a formal funeral in a church, but something that could allow friends and family to “raise a glass.” His family and friends are meeting him most of the way there by having a celebration of life at Back Pew Brewery, a brewery built from an old church. Details will be provided to friends and family once finalized. Dress is casual and burnt orange is encouraged.
In lieu of customary remembrances, Jacob’s family and friends have established a scholarship that we believe best honors Jacob. The Jacob Mayfield Scholarship will be established at the Lone Star College Foundation and will allow for the full cost of tuition for students aspiring to study business and finance, with the goal of advancing to a four year university, but need the benefit of Lone Star College to start their post high school educational journey. You can donate with a credit card online at http://www.lonestar.edu/Giving-Scholarships, choose “Scholarship” from the drop-down menu and in the comments box at the bottom note Jacob Mayfield Scholarship. You may donate with a credit card over the phone by calling Gabriela Andrade at 832-813-6638 and specifying the Jacob Mayfield Scholarship. You can also donate by check: Make the check payable to LSC Foundation and mail to 5000 Research Forest Drive, The Woodlands, Texas 77381-4399 and include Jacob Mayfield Scholarship in the check’s memo line. We know Jacob would be proud to see these gifts impacting the lives of talented and deserving young people in the Houston area, so they know achieving their dreams is possible.
