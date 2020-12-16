Jacqueline Delores Richardson Jones

She was born Jacqueline Delores Richardson from Los Angeles, California on July 21st, 1941. Jackie was born to James Warden (Ward) Richardson and Doris Bernell Richardson.
She attended Judson High School where she played basketball and was a majorette and played in the band, where she found a love for music. After graduation in 1959, she married the love of her life, Larry Don Jones. Jackie was a great wife and mother. Together they had two children, Jimmy Don Jones and Karen Denise Jones Wehring. Although they only had two children, she was a mother to several and an inspiration to many young adults. She was known as the neighborhood mom to many while living in San Antonio, Texas. She was sometimes seen riding bicycles, playing ball and endless games of crochet in the back yard. At any given moment, she was known to break out in song and sing with the kids on the block.
Jackie was an active member of Pine Forest Baptist Church in Hallsville, Texas. One of her favorite pass times was crocheting. She would crochet afghans, tableclothes and baby items to be auctioned off to raise money for special events at the church or to help the youth.
Jackie is survived by her husband of 61 years, Larry Don Jones; son, Jimmy Don Jones and wife Wendy, that she lovingly referred to as her daughter-in-love; devoted daughter, Karen Denise Jones Wehring; sister, Marilyn Annette Orchard and husband Don. She was Memomma to eight grandchildren; James Donald Jones, Kathryn Denise Wehring Bull and husband Jimmy; Jeremy Daniel Wehring and wife Sarah; Justin Jones; Laynie Elizabeth Jones; Sarah MIkale Wehring Simms and husband Jeremy; Neely Duncan and Blake Duncan. She also had 5 great grandchildren, Ryleigh James Wehring, Hudson Ray Bull, Beau Ryan Wehring, Jayden Luke Simms and Judson Lane Simms. She is survived by nieces and nephew, Dee Dee, Cindy and David Orchard and a host of cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Ward and Bernell Richardson and a nephew, Mike Orchard.
Jackie had a huge family and a host of friends that she loved deeply. You knew she loved you when she called you darlin or baby with that infectious smile that shot up straight through her eyes and lit up her whole face. She will be missed tremendously but we rejoice in knowing that she sits now with her heavenly father and savior Jesus Christ.
Online condolences may be made at www.downsfuneralhome.com
