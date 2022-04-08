Jacqueline “Jackie” Graham Pittman
WHITE OAK — Jacqueline “Jackie” Graham Pittman, age 56, of White Oak, passed away suddenly in her home on April 5, 2022.
Jackie was born to parents Ila Jean and Edward Terrance Graham in Pontiac, MI, on July 22, 1965. After she graduated from White Oak High School in 1983, Jackie received an Associate’s Degree in Nursing at Kilgore College.
For over 25 years, she served as an accomplished nurse in the East Texas area, including Good Shepherd Medical Center. There, she met the love of her life, Dr. Luther Greg Harrington. After beating breast cancer in 2008, Jackie spent her time traveling with her family and renovating the historic Tuttle House. She also tirelessly advocated for educational programs and community causes, especially for children with disabilities.
Above all else, Jackie leaves behind a legacy of courage and compassion. She was a loving partner, devoted mother, and cherished friend. Jackie was predeceased by her mother in 2021. She is survived by her three children (Joshua, Alexandria, and Noah), her five siblings (Jeff, John, Jeanie, Jennifer, and Joyce), as well as several nieces, nephews, and countless friends. Her strength and perseverance will always be remembered.
A memorial gathering will be held at Croley Funeral Home in Gladewater on Sunday, April 10, 2022, from 3pm-5pm. In place of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to charities for special needs children in her memory.
