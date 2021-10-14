Jacqueline Jean Cole
GLADEWATER — Jacqueline “Jackie” Jean Cole, 79, went home to be with the Lord on the 11th October 2021 surrounded by her loved ones in Gladewater, Tx. She was born on the 23rd September 1942 in New Castle, PA to Leslie A. and Marth E. Evans. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, William “Bill” Cole, son, Brian M. Kegarise, Father and Mother, Leslie A. and Martha E. Evans, and brother, John H. Evans.
Jackie married the love of her life Bill on the 7th March 1979 and relocated to East Texas shortly thereafter to embark on life and adventure together. While in the East Texas, she devoted several years to serving the interdisciplinary school districts for the Longview area. Some of her fondest memories include the time spent with her husband traveling in the 5th wheel across the U.S. Jackie treasured her family time and embraced every moment spent with each of her loved ones. She especially loved her role as Nana Cole.
She will be lovingly remembered by her 2 sons, Blaine (Tammy) and Bradley (Lisa) Kegarise, brother Robert W. Evans, and serval grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. There will be a private family service to celebrate the life of Jackie at Rosewood Park Mausoleum.
“Do not weep for me as I will be with my beloved Bill and the Lord”
