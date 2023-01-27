Jacquelyn Russell
LONGVIEW — Our wonderful Mother, Jackie Ann Ballew Russell, went to be with Jesus, and the love of her life Joe, on January 11, 2023.
Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life at 2pm Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Woodland Christian Church at 2472 FM 1844, Longview, TX. Rev. Olin Fregia will be officiating.
Jackie was born March 23, 1950 in Grand Prairie, Texas. She served many roles throughout her life. First and most importantly, she lived as a believer of the Lord Jesus Christ. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, a second mother to many of her children’s friends, and a doting grandmother. She was also a nurturing caretaker of her husband during his last days.
She and Joe were married for 47 years. Throughout those years, Jackie’s passion for being a home-maker, included using creative ways to help support the family, by selling Tupperware for 15 years, a La Leche League Leader, and sewing dresses for weddings, events, and family. After working in retail, she started making quilts and joined the Country Patches Quilt Guild, where she was a member for over 25 years; and did over 350 hours making quilts for donations. Most of the donated quilts went to children in hospitals and homeless centers for families. Jackie spent many hours cutting, sewing, and quilting with love and care. Many loved ones were blessed to receive some of these quilts from her.
Jackie A. Russell is survived by her children: Jason and wife Abigail Russell of Gilmer; Jennifer and wife Angie Russell-Sawyer of Longview; Johnna and husband Carl Johnson of Gilmer. Her grandchildren: Jacob and Megan Russell, and Alexander Johnson of Gilmer. Her sister Patricia Khweis, Sister by choice Leslie Lipe, sister-in-law Terri Ballew, and brother Larry Dean. Preceded in death by her parents Vernon Elton and Mazie Ballew, husband Joe Russell, sisters Marilyn and Carolyn Ballew, and brother Vernon Joe Ballew.
Mom’s favorite verse was Romans 15:13: “May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in Him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.”
