Jade MacDonald Scott
DAINGERFIELD — Services for Jade MacDonald Scott 30 of Dallas will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 21, 2021 at The Hill, located at 665 US Hwy 259 South of Daingerfield. A Private graveside service will be in the Daingerfield Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Nail-Haggard Funeral Home.
Jade was born on December 23, 1990 in Longview to Johnny and Carol Forrest Scott. He died on Monday, August 16, 2021.
He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Daingerfield, the 12th Man Foundation and the North Texas Commercial Association of Realtors. Jade was an accomplished Junior and Amateur Golfer. He lettered in golf 1 year at Rice University and 3 years at Texas A&M University. Jade was an avid fan of the Cowboys, Mavericks and Rangers; he loved The Fighting Texas Aggies, and tailgating with family and friends. Upon graduating from Texas A&M, Jade began his commercial Real Estate career in Dallas, He has been employed by Whitebox Real Estate since 2018 and was recently named a Dallas Metroplex power broker.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather John H. Scott, Sr. and uncle Ricky Scott.
Survived by his parents Johnny and Carol Scott of Daingerfield; brothers, Trey Scott and wife Jackie of Savannah, Ga., Jordan Scott and wife Mary of Athens, AL., Jarrod Scott and wife Lesley of Diboll; grandparents, Al and Martha Forrest of Longview, Doris Scott of Longview; aunt, Peggy Pittman of Lone Star; nephews, Cohl Scott, Preston Scott, Kaihler Scott, Asher Scott all of Diboll, Johnny Scott of Savannah, Ga., Henry Scott and Luke Scott of Athens, Al.; niece, Maelie Reinhardt of Athens, Al.; and several cousins.
Family will receive friends Saturday from 10 till service time at The Hill.
The family requests for everyone to please wear their mask.
