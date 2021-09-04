James Allen Brack
PRITCHETT — Mr. James Allen Brack, 85, of Pritchett, Texas, passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at his home in Big Sandy. Graveside service for Mr. Brack will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, September 3, 2021, at Gum Springs Cemetery with Bro. Barry Grimes officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Croley Funeral Home of Gilmer on Friday, September 2, 2021. James was born April 6, 1936, in Gregg County to the late Robert and Loraine Brack. He proudly served in the National Guard. He worked as a Maintenance Mechanic for years, James was also involved in the Hallsville Athletic “H” Association for many years. He was an avid, hunter and fisherman, he instilled the love of fishing to all his children and grandchildren. Mr. Brack is survived his loving wife, Gloria Brack of Pritchett; sons, James Robert Brack (Karen) of Athens and Cary Joe Brack (Marilyn) of Whitehouse; daughters, Sherry Loraine Sessions of Pritchett and Tamie Rene Chavez (Luis) of Hallettsville; sister, Patsy Jo Morgan of Gum Springs; as well as 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
