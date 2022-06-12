James Allen Oney
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — James Allen Oney was born on December 30, 1924 in Harrison County, Texas. He passed away on June 2, 2022 in Longview, Texas.
Mr. Oney was a graduate of East Texas Baptist College in Marshall, Texas. He spent four years serving our great country in the United States Navy during World War II.
He was a highly respected and hard-working man with many talents that loved hard work and helping others to advance in the line of work he loved. He continued working until he retired in his mid-80s. In the field of construction, and oil and gas processing, he started from foundation until completion.
Mr. Oney had the opportunity to raise five children; all of whom he saw marry. He was blessed with grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, who all love him very much. He loved God, and accepted Him as his Lord and Savior many years ago. Thank you God for allowing him to have such a long happy life.
“REST IN PEACE MY DEAR,”
Your Loving Wife, Shirley.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.