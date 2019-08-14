James “Andy” Lee Anderson

Mr. Anderson was born on November 17, 1938 in Hickman, Tennessee to his parents, James and Eva Anderson. He joined the Navy at a very young age from Gordonsville High School in 1955 and proudly served his country until he retired from the Navy in 1974 after 20 years of service as a Chief E8 Boatswain’s Mate. He married his wife, Carole Falk, in 1966 in Monroe, Louisiana. Following retirement from the Navy, Mr. Anderson also worked for Brockman Builders in Monroe Louisiana for 20 years before his final retirement.
Mr. Anderson is preceded in death by his son Billy Wayne Anderson, his father and mother James and Eva Anderson. He is survived by his wife of almost 53 years Carole Anderson, son Lance Anderson and his wife Becky, son Eric Anderson and Briana Gott, daughter Deanna Biggs and her husband Stephen, daughter Andrea Wilke and her husband Perry, his sister Peggy Stallings, 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He loved his grandchildren very much and spoke about frequently.
Visitation will be held on August 15, 2019 at 1:00 pm with services immediately following at 2:00 pm at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Longview, Texas. Burial services will be at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Longview, Texas.
