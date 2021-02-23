James Calvin Quinn, III
LONGVIEW — Jim Quinn, a devoted son of Christ who was born on March 4, 1946, went to be with his Lord and Savior on February 10, 2021. He was a devoted father, step-father, grandfather and loving husband. His parents were James Calvin Quinn and Myrtle Artie Henderson from Fulton, GA.
Jim was a graduate of East Texas Baptist University earning an engineering degree. In addition, he had been an active member and bible study teacher at the First Baptist Church of Longview, TX as well as a past scuba diving instructor for many years in Dallas, TX, an avid hunter and fisherman as well as a past two-term president for the East TX Amateur Radio Club (Ham Club) as well as a Realtor. He also held the certified recognition of being a FEMA trained trainer for the Community Emergency Response Team in Longview and a past Auto-Cad Instructor for Kilgore College.
One of Jim’s most fervid/emotional/poignant and personal accomplishments was that he served with the US Army in Vietnam. He always wore his Veteran’s hat with pride and was greeted with handshakes from strangers thanking him for his service, not to mention the times his/our dinners were paid for by those same strangers or rather compassionate folks. Jim persevered through the years with the backlash of health issues from Agent Orange. Even through all that, he managed to keep up his good-natured outlook on life. This was, indeed, one of his special traits, which endeared him to others. Most of all, he was very proud of his Irish heritage.
Jim is survived by three children, Torre who resides in Arlington, TX with wife Cassie and children Caitlan and Declan; Jennifer, residing in Cedar Hill, TX with husband Klayton and son Noah; and Corey with his wife Lonna from La Marque, TX. Also left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Sue Linger-Quinn in Longview, TX and stepson B.J. Linger of Gilmer, TX.
A visitation for Mr. Quinn will be held 10:30 AM Monday, March 1, 2021 at Jeter & Son Funeral home in Dallas, with a funeral service to follow.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Snow job: Longview man uses storm as opportunity to build igloo
- Volleyball community mourns the loss of longtime Hallsville coach Bell
- 'Everybody comes together': Longview police warning not to use ATVs spurs criticism
- City of Kilgore to issue boil water notice
- Reliable rides: E.T. Jeep Outlaws transports hospital staff to work on snowy, icy roads
- Big melt for Longview area likely Saturday as freezing temps linger
- New record-low temperature set in Longview at minus 5 degrees
- DPS: Two people killed when vehicle slides off road into Lake Fork
- Housing projects aim to 'grow' South Longview
- Christus postpones weekend COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Longview
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.