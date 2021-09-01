James Cecil Pepper
LONGVIEW — James Cecil Pepper was born in Waskom, TX on February 26, 1932, to George Henry and May Dee Allyne Pepper. James passed into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 21, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents George and Allyne Pepper, two sisters, Joy Collins and Dalma Jean Nix, and a daughter Melody Anne Pepper. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 67 years, Janie Pepper of Longview, TX; sister Gay Ingram of Forney, TX; son Joel Pepper & wife Caryn of Longview, TX; daughter Deborah Howell of Longview, TX; foster daughter Katriana Griffin & husband Tripp of Forney, TX; three grandchildren, Teresa Garrett of San Antonio, TX, George Pepper of Austin, TX, Landry Pepper of Longview, TX; two foster grandchildren Alex and Ellasyn Griffin of Forney, TX; three great grandchildren, Jonathan Garrett, James Garrett, and Paige Garrett & spouse Bud Hayward; one great-great granddaughter Theabelle Marie Hayward of Baytown, TX; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. James is also survived by two very sad feline fur babies, Max and Paisley Grace.
James graduated from Longview High School with the class of 1950 and then joined the Air Force, where he served in Okinawa, Japan during the Korean War. He finished out his service at Harlingen Air Force Base in Harlingen, TX, and was discharged from there on September 26, 1954 as a Staff Sargent. He met his future wife Jane Richardson while stationed in Harlingen, and they were married on June 1, 1954, and celebrated sixty-seven years of marriage on June 1, 2021.
James was employed and retired from Texas Eastman Company in Longview, TX. James was devoted to loving and serving his Lord, and his family. James was blessed with the opportunity to serve on numerous mission trips around the world. James and Janie also enjoyed traveling, including an African Safari, and numerous cruises to Alaska, New England, Canada, and Hawaii. He was also an avid golfer at Longview Country Club and loved following and supporting the Tatum Eagles and Longview Lobos.
James served as an Elder at New Heights Church and Restoration Church, and was a member at Grace Creek Church at the time of his passing.
A memorial service is scheduled for Thursday, September 2 at 2pm conducted by Pastor Chris Reid of Motion Church. The service will be held at Motion Church, 110 Triple Creek Cr. #30, Longview, TX.
