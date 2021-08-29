James Cecil Pepper
LONGVIEW — James Cecil Pepper, 89, of Longview, was born on February 26, 1932, in Waskom and passed away August 21, 2021, in Longview. Funeral Home: Rader Funeral Home. Memorial Service: Thursday, September 2, 2021, 2:00 p.m., Motion Church, Longview. There is no public viewing.
