James Christian “Chris” Walters

Chris was born in Santa Anna, California on September 4, 1960 to Lt. Colonel Roger D. Walters and Mary Ruth Zimmerman Walters. Chris’s dad’s military service took the family from California to South Carolina and many places in between and they arrived in Longview in 1978. Chris graduated from Spring Hill High School in 1978. He attended Stephen F. Austin University from 1978-1982 where he played baseball for the Lumberjacks and was president of Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity. Chris was a letterman for the Lumberjacks and maintained his letterman alumni status through the years. Chris graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology. After working on a rig offshore and as a teacher at Pine Tree ISD, Chris started a career in finance in July of 1988 with Shearson Lehman Hutton. Chris would serve as a financial advisor in East Texas until his passing. Through his career, Chris developed a large and devoted clientele, and was serving as Senior Vice President at Wells Fargo Advisors in Longview at the time of his passing.
Chris married Linda Reynolds Powell in 1996 and immediately became Dad to Erik and Scott. Chris coached the boys on various teams and sports through the years. He enjoyed being with the boys and their friends and hanging out with them. If asked, Chris could always recall, in great detail, Erik and Scott’s athletic accomplishments. One of the great joys of Chris’s life was sitting on the bench serving as a coach on Scott’s many baseball teams.
Chris was a member of First Baptist Church Longview, where he taught Sunday School, coached church basketball, and served on the Finance Committee. Late in life Chris purchased what became know as the CW Ranch where he spent most of his free time dabbling in the cattle business. Chris loved hanging out at the CW Ranch with family and friends. He was never in the cattle business for the money, but more to make sure that his cattle were always treated humanely and were given a good life. He was an animal lover, not just of cattle, but cats and dogs (which he and Linda accumulated in great quantity from time to time).
The family would like to thank Dr. Kathleen Harris and all the nurses and care givers at Heart to Heart Hospice and EliteCare for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests any donations be made to Wounded Warriors, ASPCA Guardian, or Team Gleason Foundation (ALS research and assistance) which were some of the many groups Chris supported.
A celebration of life memorial will held at a later date with Tim Watson officiating.
Chris was always there for his family, friends, clients, and anyone who needed a helping hand. Chris will be missed by many.
Chris was preceded in death by his father, Roger Walters and is survived by his mother, Mary Ruth Walters; his wife, Linda; son, Erik Powell and wife, Natalie of Midland, TX, son, Scott Powell of Midland and fiance, Shelby Otway; and granddaughter, Olivia of Midland; sister, Amy Lardie and husband, Kevin of Clear Lake City; nephew and niece, Brendan and Brooke Lardie; sister, Pene Walters of Longview, nephew, Jace Smith, and brother-in-law, Steve Reynolds of Tyler.
