James Curtis Carroll
LONGVIEW — James Curtis Carroll, age 75, of Longview, Texas, formerly of El Dorado, Arkansas, passed away, March 10, 2021. Born on September 26, 1945, in El Dorado, AR, he was the son of the late Robert Lee Carroll and Vivian Carroll.
He is survived by his son, Jim Carroll (Shannon) of Brock, TX, one grandson, Cole (Johnna), three granddaughters, Sydnee (Miller), Jewell and Sadee, one great grandson, Sawyer James as well as a sister, Mary Anne and brother Billy. He was preceded in death by his brother Bobby Carroll.
He was a 1963 graduate of El Dorado High School.
An avid bowler and NASCAR fan, he was the longtime owner of Magic Carpets of Longview Texas, and formerly owned The Carpet Mart or El Dorado and Camden.
There will be a private service for family only. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com

