James David Alexander
LONGVIEW — James David Alexander was born in Longview, Texas, to George and Olga Alexander and passed from this life on January 5, 2021, at age 81. David grew up in the oil fields of East Texas, living in White Oak until he left for Baylor in 1958. He was a celebrated athlete and scholar, excelling as a White Oak Roughneck (track, football, basketball, and baseball), Baylor Bear (football and track), and aerospace engineer at NASA during the glory days of the space program. He served the Lord by singing in gospel quartets, serving as a deacon, deeply loving and encouraging his family and friends, and extending generosity and hospitality at every opportunity. David returned to White Oak after retiring from NASA in 1995 and was a faithful member of Mobberly Baptist Church.
David is survived by his loving wife of nearly eighteen years, Virginia Alexander, daughter and her husband, Milli and David Jacks, and son and his wife, Greg and Cathy Alexander. His legacy will live on through his grandchildren David and Laura Jacks, Megan and Jesse Alexander, and Caitlin Alexander Vincent and husband, Jacob, and great-grandson, Ezekiel Vincent. He is also survived by Virginia’s children and spouses, Ron and Charlene Ouzts, and Julie and Kent Stone, and by Virginia’s grandchildren and their spouses Lacey Pyle, Amanda and Michael Mathis, and Eric and Nichol Ouzts, who have blessed them with nine great-grandchildren. He is further survived by numerous cherished relatives and friends. In addition to his parents and precious first wife, Sandy Bingham Alexander, David was predeceased by his sister, Carolyn, infant brother, George, Jr., and granddaughter, Ali.
A celebration of David’s life will be held in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 10 a.m. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
