James Dell Fullen
LONGVIEW — Graveside services for James D. Fullen will be held at 2:00 PM at Liberty Cemetery in Harleton, TX with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Mr. Fullen passed away on January 23, 2023 in Longview TX.
James was born on April 21, 1958 in Gilmer, TX. He had loving parents Pete and Faye Vachon. He honorably served this country in the Army. Following his stent in the Army, Mr. Fullen began working with glass, most recently as a Glazer with Longview Glass; he also had a passion for grilling anything and everything he could, becoming a self-expressed master griller.
James was preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Faye Vachon; brothers Marion Awtry and Robert Fullen; and sister Regena Awtry. Those left to cherish their memories of James include his spouse Elizabeth Fullen; son J.C. Fullen; beloved dogs Hercules and Xena as well as countless nieces, and nephews.
