James Donald Morrow
LONGVIEW — James ‘Jim’ Morrow born March 30, 1929, in Corsicana, Texas, to Bert and Nell Morrow, was called home to his Lord, January 26, 2023, in Cedar Park, Texas at the age of 93.
Jim married Billie Shaw in 1950, and worked for Frank’s Service Shop in Monahans, Texas, when he was drafted into the US Army in 1951. He was then stationed in Italy and Austria during the Korean War.
In 1953, he returned home to Texas, and built his career with Ingersoll Rand and Cabot. Working in the oilfields of West Texas, and beyond, he honed his skill and expertise as a mechanic, installing and servicing oil rigs around the world. Those same skills served him well in servicing at least a handful of cars and trucks for friends and family throughout the years.
Jim and Billie settled, and raised their family, in Pampa, Texas. At the young age of 50 Jim retired, and he and Billie moved to the Piney Woods of East Texas and made their home in Longview. They were charter members of the Longview Church of Christ and spent 30 years as avid members of the community they loved so much. After Billie passed away in 2012, Jim relocated to Austin Texas, which gave him the opportunity to spend time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren, who he loved immeasurably.
Jim always had a hot cup of coffee nearby and was ready for any conversation. He was a lifelong Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers fan and shared many stories about the family trips taken to Texas Stadium during the Tom Landry era.
James is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years Billie, his parents Bert and Nell Morrow, and sister Norma Jean Dudley.
Grieving his passing, yet celebrating his life, are his daughter Janet Pritchard and husband, Mark, of Austin, his son, Gary Morrow and wife, Lesa, of Longview, his Grandchildren, Jeremy Morrow and his wife, Jessica of Pflugerville, Kelsey Baird and husband, David, of Round Rock, Caitlin McClellan and husband, Andrew, of Georgetown and Justin Morrow of Marshall, his Great Grandchildren, Riley Morrow of San Antonio, Gracelyn Morrow of Pflugerville, and Evan Morrow of Longview, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Appreciation is extended to the staff of the Clairmont Retirement Community, and the Pavilion at Great Hills in Austin. The family also extends a special Thank You to the medical staff at Cedar Park Regional Medical Center, for the compassionate care always provided.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in Jim’s memory to Tipton Children’s Home, 1000 North Broadway Ave., Tipton, OK, 73570
Graveside service will be held Friday, February 3, 2023, at 11AM, at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Longview, Texas.
