James Douglas Daniels
GILMER — James Douglas (Jim) Daniels was born on May 9, 1947 in Gilmer, TX and died January 9, 2021. He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Scully, his son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Delaine Daniels, and grandchildren, Jackson, Emme, and Tate. He is survived by one brother and sister-in-law, David and Patricia Daniels, a niece, a nephew, and numerous much loved cousins. Kathy Daniels, Jim’s former spouse of forty-two years also survives him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Doug and Louise Daniels and a brother, Tom Daniels.
Jim was a proud fourth generation Upshur Countian, a member of the Gilmer High School Class of 1965, and an avid Buckeye football fan. Jim graduated from Texas Tech University and served in the Army. He was a member of St Teresa’s Catholic Church and a fourth degree Knight of Columbus. Jim loved Texas history and had volunteered at the Historic Upshur County Museum. Jim retired from the steel industry.
Graveside services for Jim will be at 11:00 AM Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at the Gilmer City Cemetery with Father Mark Dunne officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM, Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer.
The family would especially like to thank Brittany Harrison, Pam Powell, and all the staff of Wesley House who took wonderful care of Jim in the last years of his life.
