James Doyle Forbis
LONGVIEW — Memorial services for James D. Forbis will be held at Spring Hill First Baptist Church on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 10:30 AM. The Rev. Wayne Spanhanks, Rev James Kevin Forbis Jr. and Rev. Wayne Haney will be officiating the service. Mr. Forbis passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021, in the early afternoon surrounded by his family.
James was born in Neuville, Texas on July 21, 1933, to parents James Floyd and Lillie Forbis. He began working in Longview as a private practice CPA in 1956 ultimately retiring in 2019 from James D. Forbis CPA. James loved traveling when time would allow. He especially loved Branson and the music there. James also had a passion for family and treasured all the time he got to spend with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
James was preceded in death by his parents, James Floyd and Lillie Forbis as well as his sister Helen Broussard. Those left to cherish their memories of James include his wife, Gerrie Forbis; son Kevin Forbis and his wife Ladeana; daughter Suzanne Mack; sister Ruphelle Swanzy; grandchildren James Kevin Forbis and his wife Mary, Lillie Michelle Pepper and her husband Sean, Olivia Marie Samford and her husband Matt, Andrew James Mack, Audrey Grace Mack, and Carolina Hope Mack; great-grandchildren Addyson, Hayden, Georgia Pepper. James will also be remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Spring Hill First Baptist Church in James’s name.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.