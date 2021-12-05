James E. “Jim” Montgomery
LONGVIEW- James Echols Montgomery, 94, of Longview, TX passed away Wednesday December 1, 2021, at home with his loved ones at his side. Jim was a resident of Longview for over 60 years and was born on September 25, 1927, to Maxie and Reverend John Erwin “Brother Monte” Montgomery in Graham. TX. He graduated from Paschal High School in Fort Worth and received his Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree at TCU. He was a member of the 1st Christian Church and Woodland Christian Church in Longview for many years. He proudly served in the US Navy from June 1950-January 1955 stationed at the Grand Prairie Naval Air Station. Additional achievements were his lifetime membership in the American Legion Post #140 and Charter member of the Optimist Club of Longview. In 1972 he was instrumental in the formation of the Gregg County Sheriff’s Reserve Unit to rise to the rank of Captain, served as a sheriff deputy, deputy constable and was appointed in 1983 as Constable of Precinct #1. He was elected as Constable for many successive terms until he retired. He earned a Master Peace Officer Certification, a member of the Sheriffs Association of Texas and the JPCA. He hosted the State JPCA Convention and served as Master of Ceremonies. He was a life member of the following- Texas State Teachers Assoc, National Education Assoc, American Angus Assoc, Parent Teachers Assoc, National Congress of the PTA, Justice of the Peace and Constables Assoc, Texas State Sheriffs Assoc and Texas Farm Bureau.
This was a man whom throughout his life wore many hats mostly all related to community service and constantly for the betterment of others. His mother and father being a Christian minister insured his upbringing to be in a complete Christian environment and this provided the basis to the person he became and remained his entire life. Jim, most of all, as a young man wanted to be a cowboy partly because of his involvement with the Fort Worth Stock Show as their straw contractor. So after careful consideration he decided to become an educator as it would allow him the opportunity to earn a modest living and be off school duty in the summer months while pursuing his dream of a cowboy life. Once involved in public education he discovered his passion for influencing young lives whereas he spent many years in Fort Worth and Longview ISDs doing such as well as his ranching endeavors. His passion for human service through education soon became more important and as a result demanded more of his time. As any of his students will attest, he demanded and inspired their best sometimes even punctuated with the occasional attitude alteration. While serving as Principal, Ware Elementary School was recognized nationally, as a result of his efforts, by the Kettering Foundation (a non-profit operating foundation rooted in the American tradition of cooperative research). His pride and passion for humanity was the absolute driving force in his life as evidenced by the many lives he personally touched! LOVED BY MANY, RESPECTED BY ALL!
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Jeanene, and his daughter Christi Ann. Those remaining to venerate his rich memories are his companion Melba Gant, brother Robert Montgomery of Sanger, sons John Montgomery of Burleson, Tx, Mark Montgomery and wife Sandra of Hallsville, grandsons, Chris Montgomery USMC and wife Kelly of Longview, TX, Matthew Montgomery of Burleson, TX, Jake Montgomery of Fort Worth, TX and Logan Fowler of Austin, TX. Nephew Kevin Montgomery and wife Kerry of Burleson, Niece Karen Farris and husband Gerald of Irving, several great nieces and nephews and a beautiful great grandchild.
Additionally, the family would like to express their deepest appreciation for the love, support, and kindness of the staff of Life Care Health Services and Visiting Angels in their caring and capable assistance of Jim and family during his last hours.
Graveside services will be at Rosewood Cemetery on Thursday 9th for a private family service. With Viewing to be held at Rader Funeral Home in Longview on Wednesday Dec 8th from 6-8pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial gifts be made to: Memorial committee, 1st Christian Church, 720 N. 6th St. Longview, TX 75601 or Hwy 80 Rescue Mission Administrative Office 3123 W, Marshall Ave. P.O. Box 3223 Longview, Tx 75604-5030.
