James Earl “Butch” Jackson
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — 1STSGT Retired James “Butch” Jackson passed away on December 15, 2021, at the age of 76, in his hometown of Longview, TX, when his battle with aggressive health issues ended peacefully and surrounded by family.
Butch is a veteran of the Vietnam War and served with Guns a Go-Go, a specialized aviation unit, throughout the conflict. He went on to attain increasing leadership positions in Army Aviation throughout his celebrated 20 year military career. His dedicated wife of 58 years, Carolyn Jackson, who spoiled him rotten, shared his passion for service to country and made supporting him her life’s mission.
Butch loved his family and celebrated their accomplishments throughout. Whether talking about his granddaughter Kate’s soccer and school success, or his son and daughter in law, Noah and Amanda, he always had pictures in his wallet ready to share. Brother Butch was a strong presence for his brothers and sisters and his many cousins, nieces, and nephews have fond stories of time spent with Uncle Butch.
Butch is survived by his doting wife, Carolyn; his son, Noah; his loving granddaughter, Kate; sisters, Dessie and Barbara; brother, Glenn; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Lakeview Funeral Home, 5000 West Harrison Road, Longview, Texas 75604, followed by a funeral service at 2:00 PM.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lakeview Funeral Home.
