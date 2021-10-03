James “Ed” Shelley
KILGORE — James “Ed” Shelley, 80, of Kilgore, completed his earthly journey and was blissfully reunited with his late wife, Jessie Shelley, his parents, Elois and Newton Shelley, and his sisters, Donnie Shelley Ashley, Johnnie Shelley Hoehn, and Faye Shelley Morgan on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, in Tyler, Texas.
Ed was born on January 22, 1941, in Kilgore, Texas to Elois and Newton Shelley. The baby of the family, he spent his childhood surround by his three older sisters. Ed was a 1959 graduate of New London High School and retired from a successful career as a lab analyst at Texas Eastman in 1997 after being honorably discharged from the Army in 1968. He enjoyed playing solitaire, watching classic western movies, telling old stories, and spending time with his loving family. As his own children grew older and started families of their own, he mentored many children from the Kilgore High School FFA program and made sure that any of the children from Trinity Assembly of God, where he was a long-time member, were able to attend church camp. Ed was a joy to be around and will be missed by all who knew him.
Left to cherish his memory are his son Todd Shelley and wife Christy Shelley of Kilgore, daughter Tonya Clower and husband Charlie Clower of Kilgore, granddaughter Kaylea McCauley and husband Thomas McCauley of Palestine, granddaughter Kristen Cook and husband Ethan Cook of Kilgore, grandson Keaton Shelley of Kilgore, grandson Cason Clower of Kilgore, great-granddaughters Abigail McCauley of Palestine, Brinley and Raelyn Cook of Kilgore, his loyal sidekick Kitty Henry, and many other loving friends and family members.
Services will be held on Monday, October 4, 2021, at 10 a.m., in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore, with Rev. Roger Hoffpowier officiating. Interment will following the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home the evening of Sunday, October 3, 2021, from 6 until 8 in the evening.
Memorial contributions may be made to the London Museum, P.O. Box 477, New London, Texas, 75682, The Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd. Tyler, Texas, 75701, or a charity of choice. Please leave online condolences at www.Raderfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.