James Edward Farr

James was preceded in death by his parents, Attie and Robert and five siblings. He is survived by a large and loving family including his wife Darlene to whom he was devoted, his children, Randy and wife Jan and daughters Lanette Farr and Jamie Farr. His family also included stepchildren whom he counted as his own, Arlene Morris, Kerry and Julie Morris, Karin and Frederick Helveston, Margie Morris and Carl Morris. Additionally, James was blessed with 19 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. James is also survived by his brother Charles and wife Jeanne Farr.
James was a kind and gentle man who cherished his family. He was the cornerstone in the lives of so many, who now take comfort knowing that he is at rest with his savior.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. at Grace Fellowship Church of Kilgore, with Pastor Brian Nutt Officiating. Interment with will follow at Lakeview Cemetery with Military Honors provided by the US Navy. Pallbearers will be Anthony Riley, Shawn Riley, Cole Riley, Jace Lee, Tyler Johnson, and Randell Farr. Honorary Pallbearers will be Richard Boyland and Ashley Johnson.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the start of the service at the church.
