James Edward Moorehead
LONGVIEW — James Edward Moorehead, 57, passed away on the morning of April 11, 2023 of a massive heart attack.
James was born on September 16, 1965, in Tyler, TX. He was a very talented man of many trades. Loved by all. Never met a stranger. He will be terribly missed. May he rest in peace.
James is survived by his wife, Carolyn Moorehead; son, Mason Alexander Moorehead; daughter, Makenzie Barker (Ben Ben & Apple); sister, Wanda Harris; brothers, Jack & Clyde Moorehead; brother-in-law, Donald A. Moseley; parents, Donald C. & Betty Jo Moseley; maternal parents, Ida Lou Riely & Ezel Moorehead; and several nieces & nephews.
Memorial for James will be held at 1:00 p.m., April 30, 2023.
